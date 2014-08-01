FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest
August 1, 2014 / 4:40 AM / 3 years ago

Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* French telecommunications company Iliad SA has recently made a buyout offer for T-Mobile US Inc, rivalling an existing takeover offer from Sprint Corp, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

* Holders of dollar-denominated bonds at Bulgaria’s Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) are gearing up for legal action against the government if the bond defaults and the bank is tipped into insolvency, two sources told Reuters on Thursday.

* India’s state-owned Oil & Natural Gas Corp and Oil India Ltd have submitted a joint bid worth about $1.5 billion to buy a stake in Murphy Oil Corp’s Malaysian oil and gas assets, sources directly involved in the process said.

