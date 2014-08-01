UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

(Adds items on Hong Kong dark pools, Suntory Holdings, Gazprom and 3i Group)

Aug 1 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* French telecommunications company Iliad SA has recently made a buyout offer for T-Mobile US Inc, rivalling an existing takeover offer from Sprint Corp, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

* Holders of dollar-denominated bonds at Bulgaria’s Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) are gearing up for legal action against the government if the bond defaults and the bank is tipped into insolvency, two sources told Reuters on Thursday.

* India’s state-owned Oil & Natural Gas Corp and Oil India Ltd have submitted a joint bid worth about $1.5 billion to buy a stake in Murphy Oil Corp’s Malaysian oil and gas assets, sources directly involved in the process said.

* Hong Kong’s securities watchdog has warned banks it will clamp-down on exchange trading platforms known as dark pools in a direct fallout from the Barclays Plc scandal in the United States, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* Japan’s Suntory Holdings is looking to sell fitness club chain Tipness for around 30 billion yen ($292 million) to offset part of the cost of its $13.6 billion acquisition of U.S. spirits company Beam Inc earlier this year, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

* Russia’s top natural gas producer Gazprom will buy pipes worth $1 billion from Russian companies and a trader, Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing company documents.

* London-based private equity firm 3i Group Plc is exploring the sale of British luxury lingerie retailer Agent Provocateur, the Financial Times reported on Thursday citing a source.

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore)