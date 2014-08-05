FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest
August 5, 2014 / 4:02 AM / 3 years ago

Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Gannett Co Inc, one of the newspaper owners of Cars.com, is nearing an agreement to buy the portion of the auto-sales website that it does not already own for $1.8 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

* Deutsche Telekom has serious doubts about the overall attractiveness of a bid by French telecom group Iliad for its U.S. mobile unit, despite lower regulatory hurdles than a rival offer, said two people close to the company.

* State oil giant PetroChina plans to pay the more than $1 billion it needs to complete a takeover of the Dover oil sands project from Canadian firm Athabasca Oil Corp by the end of September, a person with knowledge of the deal told Reuters.

* Mexican cement producer Cemex is set to secure unconditional European Union antitrust approval for its planned acquisition of Swiss peer Holcim’s Spanish units, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

* Private equity firm Ardian was in talks to buy PE fund stakes worth more than $2 billion from the investment vehicle of the Abu Dhabi government, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

* Sycamore Partners, which recently bought Jones Group, Talbots and Hot Topic, is considering a bid for Sears Canada , the New York Post reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
