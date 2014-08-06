Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Aug 6 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* French telecom firm Iliad is in talks with investors to improve its bid for T-Mobile US because it expects the parent company Deutsche Telekom to reject its $15 billion offer, three sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

* Sprint Corp has dropped its bid to acquire T-Mobile U.S. Inc because the challenge of securing regulatory approval for the deal was too steep, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* Private-equity firm TPG reached a deal to sell a small ownership stake in itself to China Life Insurance Co , people familiar with the matter said. The deal, which could be disclosed in coming days, calls for China Life to pay $250 million for an ownership stake in TPG of between 2 percent and 5 percent, the people said. (on.wsj.com/UTW6do)

* New York State's financial regulator is preparing an action against Standard Chartered Plc over breakdowns in a computer system that was supposed to detect transactions vulnerable to money laundering, New York Times reported, citing people briefed on the matter. (nyti.ms/1nqGiFY)

* Blackstone Group LP had hired four banks, including U.S. firm Morgan Stanley and Swiss bank UBS, to assist with the initial public offering of Dutch financial services company Intertrust Group Holding SA, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing three people with knowledge of the matter.

* The private-equity arms of Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Deutsche Bank AG were close to sealing a deal to purchase the buyout unit of National Bank of Greece SA , Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

* BATS Global Markets Inc, the second-largest U.S. exchange operator by volume, is in advanced talks with regulators to settle allegations that it gave unfair advantages to high-speed traders, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

