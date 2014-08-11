FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest
#Market News
August 11, 2014

Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC is shutting its controversial turnaround division and the two most senior executives who ran it are to leave the bank, a person familiar with the situation said on Friday.

* Snapchat Inc’s financing talks with China’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-BABA.N are over, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Tango, the mobile messaging company, is arranging a financing transaction that would value its business at around $1.5 billion, roughly one-third more than the valuation it received just five months ago, according to three people familiar with the situation.

* Private equity giant TPG Capital Management LP made a $3.1 billion approach for Australia’s Treasury Wine Estates Ltd, a source said, setting the scene for a possible bid war for the world’s No.2 winemaker with rival KKR & Co LP.

* Blackstone Group LP is close to a deal to buy a 50 percent stake worth $1.2 billion in a gas field in Louisiana currently owned by Royal Dutch Shell, according to a person familiar with the matter.

