FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 12, 2014 / 4:01 AM / 3 years ago

Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* China’s $653 billion sovereign wealth fund, China Investment Corp, is in talks to buy Dublin-based aircraft leasing firm Avolon for $4 billion to $5 billion including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Swiss dental-implant maker Nobel Biocare has attracted interest from possible buyers including U.S. conglomerate Danaher Corp and buyout group EQT Partners, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

* Apple Inc’s suppliers have begun manufacturing new iPad tablets in an attempt to revive flagging sales of the tablet, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

* Property lender Aareal Bank has agreed on the terms of the repayment of a final tranche of state aid to German bank bailout fund Soffin, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.