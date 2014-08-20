Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Aug 20 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Snapchat Inc, developer of a mobile app that lets users send messages that disappear within seconds, might expand its service to videos, news articles and advertisements, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

* Penske Media Corp, the owner of Hollywood trade publications Variety and Deadline, will acquire Women's Wear Daily and other fashion-industry publications from Condé Nast, the Wall Street Journal reported. The sale price is close to $100 million, said a person with knowledge of the deal. (on.wsj.com/1sTkkDE)

* Balfour Beatty Plc is poised to reject a third merger offer from Carillion Plc as hopes for the creation of a 3 billion pound construction "powerhouse" fade, the Times reported. (thetim.es/1rlfOho)

* Singapore’s Neptune Orient Lines Ltd is hoping to sell its APL Logistics division for more than $750 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Citigroup Inc is considering the sale of its Japanese retail unit and has approached about 10 banks, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday, as the U.S. banking company struggles to turn around its Japanese operations.

* Bumble Bee Foods has received takeover overtures from canned tuna giant Thai Union Frozen Products PCL and U.S. packaged foods company Post Holdings Inc in recent months, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Botox maker Allergan Inc has approached Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd and at least one other company about a potential takeover in a bid to avert the $53 billion hostile takeover from Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc , the Wall Street Journal said.

* U.S. private equity firm KKR has appointed Rothschild to sell the public sector division of its software firm Northgate Information Solutions, two sources familiar with the situation said.

* Private equity firm Apax Partners LLP is exploring a sale of U.S. healthcare information technology company TriZetto Corp, hoping to fetch as much as $3 billion including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Telecom Italia will hold a board meeting next week to discuss an offer to acquire Vivendi SA’s Brazilian broadband unit GVT SA, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

* German industrial company Bosch is in talks to buy Red Bend Software, an Israeli maker of mobile phone management software, for $200-$250 million, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.

* Lear Corp, a maker of auto seats and electrical power systems, is nearing a deal to buy Eagle Ottawa LLC, a supplier of premium automotive leather, for more than $800 million, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

* Israel Chemicals (ICL) has filed a confidential prospectus with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) ahead of a planned share offering next month, financial newspaper TheMarker said on Tuesday.

