UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Aug 22 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* A planned $2 billion deal between Rosneft, Russia's largest oil producer, and oil trader Vitol has been shelved, in the latest sign that tougher western sanctions are hampering the Russian state oil group's ambitions, the Financial Times reported. (on.ft.com/1msdfT5)

* Chrysler Group is planning an extensive facelift of its full-size Ram 1500 pickup in spring 2017, but has no firm plans to follow rivals General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co in replacing steel body panels with aluminium until a complete redesign after 2020, industry sources told Reuters.

* U.S video game service Ouya has partnered with Xiaomi Inc to take its games to Chinese living rooms via the smartphone maker’s new streaming boxes and “smart” TVs, an Ouya executive and a source at Xiaomi close to the deal told Reuters.

* EBay Inc is considering a spinoff of PayPal, its fast-growing payments unit, as soon as next year, tech news website The Information reported, citing sources.

* Russia’s largest oil producer, state-controlled Rosneft , will restart its Siberian Achinsk refinery on Aug. 25, two months after halting operations following a fire in June, trading sources told Reuters on Thursday.

* Shake Shack, the fast-food restaurant chain that has developed a cult following for its ‘Shackburgers’, ‘flat-top’ hot dogs and eponymous shakes, has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley to lead a proposed initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.

* The international banking industry has asked regulators for more time to implement derivatives rules that could add $800 billion to the global financial industry’s cost of doing business, people familiar with the matter said.

* United Company Rusal Plc, the world’s biggest aluminium producer, has kicked off talks with Japanese buyers at a record high premium of $460 per tonne for October-December shipments of the metal, according to three sources.

* U.S. federal prosecutors have learned that lawyers for General Motors Co were present at key meetings during which information about problems with some of its vehicles were discussed, a source close to the investigation said.

* Deutsche Bank has sold its North American natural gas trading book to Morgan Stanley, a source familiar with the deal said on Thursday.

* Germany is providing multi-billion-euro financial guarantees to help its biggest utility E.ON strike long-term gas import deals, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said, as the country seeks to reduce its dependence on Russian supply.

* Allergan Inc isn't currently in active talks to acquire Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd,though the drugmakers have discussed a deal, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/YCd95Z)

* Germany’s economy ministry will approve the sale of utility RWE’s oil and gas unit DEA to a Russian investor despite tensions between Russia and the West over the Ukraine crisis, two people familiar with the matter said.

* Blackstone Group LP is in talks to back a Hong Kong-based distressed fund started by Jason Brown, a former global head of Goldman Sachs Group Inc's special situations group, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1z9pZUy)

* China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, better known as Sinopec, is planning a $1.5 billion Hong Kong initial public offering for its oilfield services unit in the first half of 2015, people familiar with the matter said.

