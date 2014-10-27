FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest
October 27, 2014

Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Italy’s Monte Paschi di Siena has hired investment banks UBS AG and Citigroup Inc to advise it on options to fill a capital shortfall of 2.1 billion euros that emerged after Europe-wide stress tests of the banking sector, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

* UniCredit SpA has started exclusive talks with a consortium comprising U.S. Fortress Investment Group and Italy’s Prelios SpA to sell debt recovery unit UCCMB, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Friday.

* Hewlett-Packard Co has begun sounding out private-equity firms in China to buy its corporate-networking business in the country, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation. ]

