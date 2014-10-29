FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest
October 29, 2014 / 6:06 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes to text)

Oct 29 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* TPG Capital Management LP has hired investment bank Lazard Group LLC to sell Australian gas and electricity retailer Alinta Energy in a deal worth about A$4 billion ($3.54 billion), three sources close to the transaction said.

* Brazil’s state-run oil company Petrobras Brasileiro SA may delay the construction of two refineries as slowing demand growth for gasoline and diesel and high costs make the projects uneconomic, a high-level company official told Reuters on Tuesday.

* French cable telecoms operator Numericable Group SA is to launch a 4.7 billion euro ($6 billion) capital hike on Wednesday to finance its takeover of Vivendi SA’s SFR mobile network operator, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* A Milan court ordered that 1.2 billion euros ($1.5 billion) of assets seized from the family that owns the troubled Ilva steel group should be released to the company, court sources said on Tuesday.

