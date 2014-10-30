FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Funds News
October 30, 2014

Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Oct 29 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* British gas giant BG Group Plc expects to finalise a roughly $4 billion sale of gas pipelines in Australia’s Queensland state by Christmas, a source close to the deal said.

* France-Corsica ferry operator SNCM will file for court protection next week, a source close to the company told Reuters on Wednesday, which will clear the way for its shareholder Veolia to restructure its transport division.

* Private equity firm Advent International has agreed terms in principle with Austria to buy nationalised lender Hypo Alpe Adria Bank International’s Balkans network, two sources close to the sale process said on Wednesday.

* The first shipment of British feed wheat to the United States in 2-1/2 years was purchased by hog producer Murphy Brown, a subsidiary of Smithfield Foods, possibly as part of an effort to produce a specific grade of meat, an official at Prestage Farms Inc, a partner of Murphy Brown, said.

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)

