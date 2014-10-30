UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

(Updates to add General Electric)

Oct 29 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* British gas giant BG Group Plc expects to finalise a roughly $4 billion sale of gas pipelines in Australia’s Queensland state by Christmas, a source close to the deal said.

* General Electric Co is in early-stage talks to sell its stakes likely worth more than $1 billion in its South Korean auto-financing and credit-card businesses, according to people familiar with the situation, in the conglomerate's latest shift away from consumer finance globally. (on.wsj.com/1FXIEJ5)

* France-Corsica ferry operator SNCM will file for court protection next week, a source close to the company told Reuters on Wednesday, which will clear the way for its shareholder Veolia to restructure its transport division.

* Private equity firm Advent International has agreed terms in principle with Austria to buy nationalised lender Hypo Alpe Adria Bank International’s Balkans network, two sources close to the sale process said on Wednesday.

* The first shipment of British feed wheat to the United States in 2-1/2 years was purchased by hog producer Murphy Brown, a subsidiary of Smithfield Foods, possibly as part of an effort to produce a specific grade of meat, an official at Prestage Farms Inc, a partner of Murphy Brown, said.

