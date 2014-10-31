RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest - Oct 31

(Repeats with no changes to text)

Oct 31 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* The private equity owners of Parques Reunidos are sounding out interest for a sale that could value the Spanish zoo, marine and water park operator at about 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion), four sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

* The parent company of yearbook and class ring maker Herff Jones is close to selling itself to a private equity consortium led by Charlesbank Capital Partners for about $1.5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Japan’s government will approve on Friday allocation targets for the world’s biggest pension fund which aim to raise the portion of Japanese shares to 25 percent of its portfolio from the current target of 12 percent, two government sources said.

* Deutsche Bank is one of several financial firms chosen by the European Central Bank to help carry out its plans to buy asset backed securities, two people familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

* General Electric Co is planning to divest stakes in its joint venture auto-financing and credit card businesses in South Korea, people familiar with the matter told Reuters, as the U.S. conglomerate continues to trim its exposure to the financial services sector.

* Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC) will provide a loan of 10 billion yen ($92 million) to electronics maker Sharp Corp, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

* German property company IVG Immobilien has attracted three bids for Frankfurt office and hotel building The Squaire, as it seeks to offload assets after emerging from insolvency last month, a source familiar with the deal said.

* The Spanish government has decided to postpone the flagship privatisation of airport operator Aena via a $10 billion share listing until the first months of 2015, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

* A major RadioShack Corp lender is attempting to buy a bigger part of the electronic retailer’s debt in exchange for backing the company’s store-closing plan, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)