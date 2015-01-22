FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
January 22, 2015 / 4:10 AM / 3 years ago

Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Google Inc is preparing to sell mobile phone plans directly to customers and manage their calls and mobile data over a cellular network, The Information reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Google is expected to reach deals to buy wholesale access to Sprint and T-Mobile mobile voice and data networks, making it a mobile virtual network operator, the technology news website said.

* Online ride-sharing company Uber Technologies Inc has raised $1.6 billion in convertible debt from wealth management clients of Goldman Sachs Group Inc, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* Jordan’s Nuqul Group is selling a 25 percent stake in FINE Hygienic Holdings, one of the Middle East’s largest tissue and paper products manufacturers, in a deal that could be worth up to $200 million, sources aware of the matter told Reuters.

* Dutch soft drinks bottler Refresco Gerber has attracted bids from three private equity funds valuing the business at around 1.5 billion euros ($1.74 billion), sources familiar with the process said.

* India's Reliance Industries Ltd is set to raise at least $1 billion by selling 10-year bonds to overseas investors, the Mint reported, citing two people familiar with the matter. (bit.ly/1BgaD3B)

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on ($1 = 0.8620 euros) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.