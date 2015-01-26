RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

(Repeats with no changes to text)
Jan 26 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* Swiss bank Credit Suisse is considering a cost-savings package in response to the recent appreciation of Switzerland’s currency, a Swiss newspaper reported, citing a source close to the top management.
* South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will be the main supplier of processors powering Apple Inc’s next iPhone, Maeil Business Newspaper reported, citing unidentified sources in the semiconductor industry.
* Standard Chartered’s two largest investors have told the bank’s chairman to find a replacement for Chief Executive Peter Sands within months, the Sunday Telegraph reported, without citing its sources.
