#Funds News
January 26, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes to text)

Jan 26 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Swiss bank Credit Suisse is considering a cost-savings package in response to the recent appreciation of Switzerland’s currency, a Swiss newspaper reported, citing a source close to the top management.

* South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will be the main supplier of processors powering Apple Inc’s next iPhone, Maeil Business Newspaper reported, citing unidentified sources in the semiconductor industry.

* Standard Chartered’s two largest investors have told the bank’s chairman to find a replacement for Chief Executive Peter Sands within months, the Sunday Telegraph reported, without citing its sources.

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
