REFILE-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

(Corrects date in dateline to Jan. 27 from Jan. 26)

Jan 27 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Swiss electronics company TE Connectivity Ltd is said to be nearing a deal to sell its network equipment unit to CommScope Holding Co Inc for about $3 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Activist investor Elliott Management disclosed an 8 percent stake in enterprise software maker Informatica Corp in a filing on Monday, and may push for the company to be sold, according to a person familiar with the matter.

* Books are covered for the stock market listing of Spanish airport group Aena, two sources close to the deal said on Monday, after strong demand for the shares in the first day of “roadshow” meetings with investors.

* Turkish Airlines is in negotiations to obtain 10 or more Airbus A380 jets in a deal potentially worth $4 billion based on a direct purchase at catalogue prices, two people familiar with the matter said.

* Google will announce the launch of its high-speed fiber-optic Internet service in Atlanta, Charlotte, N.C., Raleigh-Durham, N.C. and Nashville, Tenn. in coming days, the Wall Street Journal reported citing two people familiar with the situation. (on.wsj.com/15N9sOF)

* Polish billionaire Zbigniew Jakubas is in talks to sell his 40 percent stake worth about $116 million in railway carriages producer Newag, the Puls Biznesu daily said on Monday, quoting an unnamed source.

* In a surprise turn of events, state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd has agreed to its partner, Cairn India Ltd, retaining the prolific Rajasthan oil block beyond the contractual deadline of 2020, without any condition, the Business Standard reported citing sources with direct knowledge of the development. (bit.ly/1H2COsR)

* Mobile advertising network InMobi has entered into discussions with several marquee investors, including some of the world's biggest sovereign wealth funds and internet companies, to raise its next significant round of funding, the Economic Times reported citing at least two people with knowledge of developments. (bit.ly/1DcMw62)

(Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)