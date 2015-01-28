Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Jan 28 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Blackstone Group LP has started a process to either sell or launch an initial public stock offering for U.K. resort operator Center Parcs, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1z74nul)

* The chairman of Pearson Plc, the FTSE-100 education and media group which owns the Financial Times, is to step down after a decade at the helm, Sky News reported citing sources. (bit.ly/1yLtfJb)

* Brazil’s state-run oil company Petrobras decided on Tuesday not to take a corruption-related charge against earnings on its delayed third-quarter results after the board failed to agree on the extent that graft has inflated the value of its assets, the Globo newspaper reported citing an unnamed company source.

* Troubled Chinese property developer Kaisa Group failed to remove a local government block on sales at its Shenzhen projects during talks with public officials on Monday, a company source familiar with the discussions said.

* Sony Corp plans to cut around 1,000 additional jobs in its struggling smartphone division as it tries to bring its electronics business back into the black, sources said on Wednesday.

* Suez Environnement, the world’s second-largest waste and water firm, is planning to reorganise around a single brand and along regional lines, sources familiar with the plan told Reuters.

* Embattled Italian oil services group Saipem is in pole position to win a contract worth up to $2 billion to replace pipes at the Kashagan oilfield in Kazakhstan, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

* India's SpiceJet Ltd has secured a 1 billion rupees ($16.3 million) loan arrangement to meet short-term liabilities as it awaits approval from the markets regulator for a rescue plan under which control of the cash-strapped airline will be transferred to an original co-founder and other investors, Mint reported citing two people familiar with the development. (bit.ly/1H9lW3C)

* Indigo Airlines IPO-INAI.BO, India's biggest airline by market share, is leasing more planes as it prepares to become bigger and combat competition from new entrants, Mint reported citing a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified. (bit.ly/1H9p3J4)

* Private-equity investors Apax Partners LLP, Carlyle Group LP, Baring Asia and Everstone Capital are evaluating a $500-million offer to buy out the about to be carved off Indian BPO unit of London-listed Serco Group Plc, the Times of India reported citing multiple sources briefed on the matter. (bit.ly/1JEdAyZ)

