UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

* Blackstone Group LP has started a process to either sell or launch an initial public stock offering for U.K. resort operator Center Parcs, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1z74nul)

* The chairman of Pearson Plc, the FTSE-100 education and media group which owns the Financial Times, is to step down after a decade at the helm, Sky News reported citing sources. (bit.ly/1yLtfJb)

* Brazil’s state-run oil company Petrobras decided on Tuesday not to take a corruption-related charge against earnings on its delayed third-quarter results after the board failed to agree on the extent that graft has inflated the value of its assets, the Globo newspaper reported citing an unnamed company source.

* Retail foreign-exchange broker FXCM Inc was nearly felled by outsize bets made by foreign customers who aren't subject to U.S. regulations, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with regulators' review of the firm. (on.wsj.com/1yMiyGk)

* Troubled Chinese property developer Kaisa Group failed to remove a local government block on sales at its Shenzhen projects during talks with public officials on Monday, a company source familiar with the discussions said.

* Sony Corp plans to cut around 1,000 additional jobs in its struggling smartphone division as it tries to bring its electronics business back into the black, sources said on Wednesday.

* Suez Environnement, the world’s second-largest waste and water firm, is planning to reorganise around a single brand and along regional lines, sources familiar with the plan told Reuters.

* Embattled Italian oil services group Saipem is in pole position to win a contract worth up to $2 billion to replace pipes at the Kashagan oilfield in Kazakhstan, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

* India's SpiceJet Ltd has secured a 1 billion rupees ($16.3 million) loan arrangement to meet short-term liabilities as it awaits approval from the markets regulator for a rescue plan under which control of the cash-strapped airline will be transferred to an original co-founder and other investors, Mint reported citing two people familiar with the development. (bit.ly/1H9lW3C)

* Indigo Airlines IPO-INAI.BO, India's biggest airline by market share, is leasing more planes as it prepares to become bigger and combat competition from new entrants, Mint reported citing a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified. (bit.ly/1H9p3J4)

* Private-equity investors Apax Partners LLP, Carlyle Group LP, Baring Asia and Everstone Capital are evaluating a $500-million offer to buy out the about to be carved off Indian BPO unit of London-listed Serco Group Plc, the Times of India reported citing multiple sources briefed on the matter. (bit.ly/1JEdAyZ)

