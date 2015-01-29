Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Jan 29 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Malaysian long-haul budget carrier AirAsia X is set to announce a rights issue of shares as early as Friday to try and close a growing cash-flow gap, said two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

* The London Stock Exchange Group Plc plans to put Russell Investments up for sale in mid-February and hopes to fetch around $1.4 billion for the unit, two sources told Reuters Wednesday.

* Financial software company SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc is in talks to buy accounting software maker Advent Software Inc for about $2.3 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

* Fixed income manager Sage Advisory Services is up for sale, according to three sources familiar with the situation. The Austin, Texas-based asset management firm, which manages $11 billion in private client and institutional assets, hopes to fetch around $100 million through a sale, according to two of the sources.

* New U.S. “net neutrality” rules are expected to regulate for the first time deals in which content companies such as Netflix Inc pay broadband providers to connect with their networks for smooth downloads, according to people familiar with the plan.

* Sysco Corp looks as though it will have to wait longer for its $8.2 billion US Foods merger to be approved by regulators, if it is at all. The Federal Trade Commission this week sent a subpoena to a third-party food distributor asking for more information, the NY Post reported, citing a source with direct knowledge of the situation. (bit.ly/1BrK60R)

* Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC is in talks with Gurgaon, India-based realty developer Vatika Group to form an exclusive alliance to invest in residential and commercial properties in North India. GIC is looking to infuse about $150 million in this platform, the Economic Times reported, citing two people familiar with the development. (bit.ly/1EQzo7F)

* India's Olacabs is on the verge of buying rival Taxi-ForSure for about $200 million, an aggressive move which sets up a straight fight with Uber for dominance of India's taxi aggregation market. (bit.ly/1Lj2MYO)

