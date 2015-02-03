FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
February 3, 2015 / 4:20 AM / 3 years ago

Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* South Korean private equity firm MBK Partners has initiated the sale process for HK Savings Bank, the country’s second-largest savings bank by assets, with a letter to prospective buyers, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

* AT&T Inc is selling some data centres worth about $2 billion as it continues its streak of asset sales, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

* Standard & Poor’s has reached a $125 million settlement with California’s public pension system, Calpers, to resolve a case involving inflated grades of residential mortgage deals that later faltered, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

* Verizon Communications Inc is nearing wrapping up deals to sell more than $10 billion in assets, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* India's HDFC Bank is set to raise 100 billion Indian rupees ($1.62 billion) sometime this week through a combination of qualified institutional placements (QIPs) in the domestic market and a follow-on offering of American Depository Receipts (ADRs) in the US, the Economic Times reported, citing two people familiar with the proposal. (bit.ly/16c0ry9)

* Debt-laden Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is in talks with two banks to refinance loans worth 100 billion Indian rupees ($1.62 billion) under the new refinancing policy of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Mint reported,citing two people familiar with the development. (bit.ly/16c79ny)

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on ($1 = 61.6650 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.