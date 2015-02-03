UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

(Adds Staples, Tronox and Amazon)

Feb 3 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* South Korean private equity firm MBK Partners has initiated the sale process for HK Savings Bank, the country’s second-largest savings bank by assets, with a letter to prospective buyers, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

* Office-supply chains Staples Inc and Office Depot Inc are in advanced talks to merge, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Amazon.com Inc and Sprint Corp are considering acquiring some RadioShack stores after the troubled electronics retailer files for bankruptcy, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the discussions.

* AT&T Inc is selling some data centres worth about $2 billion as it continues its streak of asset sales, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

* Standard & Poor’s has reached a $125 million settlement with California’s public pension system, Calpers, to resolve a case involving inflated grades of residential mortgage deals that later faltered, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

* Verizon Communications Inc is nearing wrapping up deals to sell more than $10 billion in assets, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* India's HDFC Bank is set to raise 100 billion Indian rupees ($1.62 billion) sometime this week through a combination of qualified institutional placements (QIPs) in the domestic market and a follow-on offering of American Depository Receipts (ADRs) in the US, the Economic Times reported, citing two people familiar with the proposal. (bit.ly/16c0ry9)

* Debt-laden Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is in talks with two banks to refinance loans worth 100 billion Indian rupees ($1.62 billion) under the new refinancing policy of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Mint reported,citing two people familiar with the development. (bit.ly/16c79ny)

* Diversified chemical maker Tronox Ltd is nearing a deal to buy a soda-ash business from rival FMC Corp for more than $1.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

