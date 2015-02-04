FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
February 4, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds AIA, World Bank)

Feb 4 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Standard Chartered is looking to sell its retail business in the Philippines, part of a wider bid by embattled CEO Peter Sands to cut costs and shrink the bank’s asset base, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

* German state-backed lender BayernLB is considering putting money aside for expected losses tied to its former ownership of Austrian bank Hypo Alpe Adria and will likely post a significant net loss for 2014, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

* China’s Dalian Wanda Group Co is buying Swiss sports marketing company Infront Sports & Media AG, marking the property firm’s latest move into entertainment, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* AIA Group Ltd, Prudential plc and Manulife Financial Corp are among firms shortlisted to become the insurance partner of Singapore’s DBS in a bank distribution deal worth around $1.5 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

* The World Bank has launched an investigation into whether its chief financial officer and other top brass mishandled a $1 billion Chinese loan to the bank's poverty fund, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1LJP950)

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)

