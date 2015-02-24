RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

(Repeats with no changes to text)

Feb 24 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Hitachi Ltd has agreed to buy Italian conglomerate Finmeccanica’s rail and signal assets, sources close to the matter said, a deal expected to top $2 billion and give the Japanese firm a stronger foothold in Europe to compete with bigger rivals.

* JPMorgan Chase & Co is set to charge large institutional customers for some deposits, citing new rules that make holding money for the clients too costly, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd, an aircraft leasing and maintenance company controlled by the government of Dubai, is looking to sell its aviation services unit, StandardAero, for more than $1.8 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Japanese conglomerate Mitsubishi Corp picked up a 34 percent stake in Indo Nissin Foods, maker of Top Ramen instant noodles in India, for about 5 billion rupees ($80.28 million), setting the stage for vigorous marketing and advertising activity in the segment dominated by Nestle's Maggi, the Economic Times newspaper reported, citing two people aware of the development.(bit.ly/17sCIKY)

* Drugmaker Par Pharmaceutical Companies is preparing for an initial public offering later this year that could value the company at $3 billion to $4 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on ($1 = 62.2800 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)