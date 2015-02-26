Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Feb 26 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Japan’s Mizuho Financial Group Inc is in talks to buy Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s North American loan assets, a source with knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Thursday.

* Indian government would wait until crude oil prices stabilize at around $70 a barrel before selling a 5 percent stake in ONGC Ltd, moving disinvestment in the country's most profitable company to the 2015-16 fiscal, the Times of India reported citing government sources. Also, "time was not ripe" for offloading a stake in refiner-marketer Indian Oil Corp, though the matter was "in discussion" within the government, the paper said. (bit.ly/1Atdp6S)

* Russian billionaire Yuri Milner's investment firm DST Global has held talks with India's taxi-hailing startup Ola Cabs to lead a $400 million-$500 million (about 30 billion rupees) financing round at a valuation of $2.5 billion, the Times of India reported citing people familiar with the development.(bit.ly/17ZRwAB)

* Brazil has no plans to pump new capital into Petrobras Brasileiro SA, even after a debt-rating downgrade by Moody’s Investors Service threatens to limit the cash-strapped oil company’s access to finance and raise its borrowing costs, two government officials told Reuters on Wednesday.

* Hewlett-Packard Co is in talks to buy wifi network gear maker Aruba Networks Inc and a deal may be announced as soon as next week, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

* Google Inc is considering making a "strategic investment" in Jawbone, the high-profile San Francisco maker of a number of wireless and wearable devices such as the Up fitness tracker, Recode reported citing sources close to the situation.(on.recode.net/1wqEGat)

* Google Inc is combining its two European arms to meet the challenges of a more combative regulatory landscape on the continent, the Financial Times reported.

* Carlyle, the global alternative assets management giant, has bought a 49 percent stake in PNB Housing Finance through its acquisition of financial services company Destimoney for close to $250 million, the Times of India reported citing sources. (bit.ly/1Etn4fx)

(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)