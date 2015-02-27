FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
February 27, 2015 / 4:10 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

(Corrects to add source in Marathon Partners item)

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Samson Resources Corp, a debt-laden oil and gas exploration and production company struggling with low energy prices, has hired restructuring advisers Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Blackstone Group LP, according to a person familiar with the matter.

* Brazil’s National Petroleum Agency (ANP) recommended the next oil bidding round be delayed until late 2015 or early next year due to the recent plunge in oil prices and the likely limited participation of state-run oil company Petrobras , a source said.

* Google Inc has combined its two European regional divisions as it seeks to meet the challenges of tougher regulation across the continent, a source close to the company said on Thursday.

* Cast & Crew Entertainment Services LLC, a private equity-owned company that helps make sure that everyone in Hollywood movie and television crews, from actors to cameramen, gets paid, is exploring a sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Swedish bank Nordax is considering an initial public offering on the Stockholm stock exchange, business daily Dagens Industri reported on Thursday, citing sources.

* Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC, a New York hedge fund, is planning to nominate three directors to the board of the online photography service, Shutterfly Inc, citing concerns about the company's acquisition strategy and compensation, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with Marathon. (on.wsj.com/1E0N1Ea)

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
