FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 2, 2015 / 4:25 AM / 3 years ago

Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* NTT Communications Corp is in talks to acquire German data centre provider e-shelter for about 100 billion yen ($836 million), according to a source familiar with the matter.

* Taiwan’s Far Eastone Telecommunications has emerged as the frontrunner to buy Ting Hsin International’s 4G telecoms unit in a deal likely to be worth around T$18 billion ($570 million), the Commercial Times reported on Monday, citing unnamed industry sources.

* South Korea’s LG Display Co Ltd and the display-making subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will supply screens for Apple Inc’s smartwatches, the Electronic Times reported on Monday, citing unidentified industry sources.

* Private equity firm TowerBrook Capital Partners is in advanced talks to acquire women’s retailer J. Jill, according to two people familiar with the matter.

* Energy analytics group Wood Mackenzie is preparing an initial public offering that could give it a valuation of up to 2 billion pounds ($3.09 billion), the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Comcast Corp is in talks to acquire the TV ad-targeting company Visible World, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.(on.wsj.com/1DlUto4)

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.