RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest
#Funds News
March 4, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes to text)

March 4 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Italy’s Benetton family expects binding offers for its majority stake in the world’s No. 2 duty free operator World Duty Free by mid-March, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

* U.S. private equity firm Hellman & Friedman and U.S. asset manager Fortress Investment Group are lining up a joint bid for Italian bank services provider ICBPI, ahead of a March 23 deadline, two sources familiar with the matter said.

* Novetta Solutions LLC, a provider of software and IT services to the U.S. intelligence community, is exploring a sale which could value it at more than $650 million, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras will focus its $13.7 billion asset-sale plan on minority stakes, a move aimed at raising cash without giving up control of its oil fields, power plants and utilities, a source with direct knowledge of company plans said on Tuesday.

* Gautam Adani led Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone is said to be in talks with Essar Group to acquire its ports business, the Economic Times reported, citing multiple sources in the know. Early stage discussions have been ongoing between both sides and may soon progress to a formal diligence.(bit.ly/1wUFQWv)

* Facebook Inc is working on a competitor to Twitter Inc's mobile-advertising distributor MoPub, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.(bloom.bg/17PlCXG)

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
