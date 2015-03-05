FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest
#Funds News
March 5, 2015 / 4:24 AM / 3 years ago

Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Avago Technologies Ltd held advanced talks last month to acquire Freescale Semiconductor Ltd, and is still looking for an acquisition that could be transformative, according to four people familiar with the situation.

* HBO network is in talks with Apple Inc, Google Inc and some other companies to be its launch partner for the highly anticipated HBO Now video streaming service, according to two media reports.

* Simon Property Group Inc, owner of malls and outlet centers, made its latest approach to buy rival Macerich Co MAC.N in the past few weeks, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

* India's Flipkart will soon offer online advertising and brand consulting for vendors using its electronic marketplace, its diversification into fee-based businesses much like Google or Facebook aimed at chasing new high-margin revenue streams to accelerate profitability ahead of a potential public listing, the Economic Times reported, citing people familiar with the plan. (bit.ly/1FbWdCE)

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
