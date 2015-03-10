FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest - March 10
#Funds News
March 10, 2015 / 5:56 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest - March 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes to text)

March 10 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Verisk Analytics Inc has agreed to acquire British energy data firm Wood Mackenzie for more than 1.85 billion pounds ($2.79 billion), according to a source familiar with the matter.

* German residential property group BGP is preparing to sell shares worth 300 million to 500 million euros ($543 million) in a stock market listing later this year, two people familiar with the deal said.

* China’s long-awaited international payment system to process cross-border yuan transactions is ready, and may be launched as early as September or October, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

* Blackstone Group LP has agreed to sell its 57 percent stake in India’s CMS Info Systems Ltd to Baring Private Equity (Asia) for $250 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

* British lender Aldermore (IPO-ALDE.L) is set to price its London initial public offering at 192 pence a share, near the top of its indicated price range, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
