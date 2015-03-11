UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest- March 11

(Adds items on Google, GMR Group and Alibaba)

March 11 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* UBS AG has poached a U.S. team of some 15 oil and gas investment bankers from Bank of Montreal (BMO), significantly weakening the energy dealmaking capacity at Canada’s fourth-largest bank, people familiar with the matter said.

* U.S. Spanish-language broadcaster Univision Communications Inc has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank AG to lead an initial public offering (IPO), according to people familiar with the matter.

* KKR & Co LP is in advanced talks to acquire Air Medical Group Holdings Inc in a deal that could value the U.S. helicopter ambulance company at around $2 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Hyundai Motor Co plans to expand its U.S. factory, three people familiar with the matter said, hoping to ramp up production of sport utility vehicles (SUVs) as lower oil prices boost demand for gas-guzzling trucks.

* Venezuela’s central bank is in talks with Wall Street banks to create a gold swap that would allow it to monetize some $1.5 billion of the metal held as international reserves, according to government sources familiar with the operation.

* German engineering group Voith is launching the sale of its industrial services business in a potential 350 million euro ($375 million) deal, two people familiar with the matter said.

* German real estate developer Aurelis has started preparations for a stock market listing that may see it sell shares worth roughly 500 million euros ($537.4 million) amid a flurry of deals in Germany’s red hot real estate sector, people familiar with the deal said.

* Indian drugmaker Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd is in talks to acquire the Indian operations of Belgian pharmaceutical company UCB SA for about $135 million, said a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

* KKR owned Samson Resources is expected within weeks to break its loan covenants. The energy company is in talks with a JPMorgan led group that holds a $1 billion revolving line of credit, the New York Post reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. (bit.ly/1C3tyRH)

* Google Inc is in talks to buy Indian mobile advertising network InMobi and will soon initiate a technology due diligence to be followed by discussions on commercial terms, the Economic Times reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. (bit.ly/1D32eEv)

* Snapdeal is negotiating terms with Alibaba Group for a record funding round of $1 billion, the Economic Times reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. (bit.ly/1D32GTh)

* Sembcorp Industries Ltd of Singapore and Korea Electric Power Corp (Kepco) are in separate talks to buy GMR group's 1,400 MW power project in Odisha, financial daily Mint reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. (bit.ly/1GpEMPo)

