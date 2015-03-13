RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest - March 13

(Repeats with no changes to text)

The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* BlueCrest, the $14 billion hedge fund firm led by billionaire Michael Platt, is to open its high-performing equity fund to outside investors, marking a new attempt by one of Europe’s biggest hedge funds to expand into the asset class.

* South Korea plans to launch yuan-won futures contracts as early as June as part of its efforts to boost activity in Seoul’s new yuan-won market , according to sources at the finance ministry and Korea Stock Exchange with knowledge of the matter.

* German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp has attracted interest from buyout groups and peer Aperam for its high-performance alloy unit VDM as it tries to shed unwanted assets from a complex deal, sources said.

* Dutch theatre group Stage Entertainment expects final bids for the majority of its theatre business at the end of March, with buyout funds CVC Capital Partners and Providence Equity Partners seen as the only remaining contenders, three sources familiar with the matter said.

* Mubadala GE Capital is considering a return to the bond market as early as April as it seeks cash to fuel its lending business, sources aware of the matter said on Thursday, joining a growing number of Gulf-based borrowers looking at new fundraisings.

* Saudi Aramco, the kingdom’s state oil giant, is close to completing a $10 billion tightly-priced loan, banking sources said on Thursday, part of which could be used to back the purchase of a stake in German synthetic rubber firm Lanxess.

* France’s second-largest bank Societe Generale is the frontrunner in the race to buy the largest single stake in Polish medium-sized lender Alior-Bank, two sources familiar with the transaction said.

* Italy’s Treasury is considering issuing a new 15-year bond possibly as early as next week, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

* Volkswagen is in talks to sell a 50 percent stake in financing arm LeasePlan to a consortium including the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, a source familiar with the plan said, as the carmaker cuts costs and refocuses its business.

* Spain’s Sabadell is considering a 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) capital hike via a share issue to fund a possible bid for British bank TSB, a banking source with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

* GlaxoSmithKline has launched a $890 million share sale in South African drug company Aspen Pharmacare, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

* Whiting Petroleum Corp, North Dakota’s largest oil producer, has put Texas acreage and pipeline assets up for sale as an alternative to a sale of the full company, according to sources familiar with the matter.

* U.S. private equity firm Vista Equity Partners LLC has hired Citigroup Inc to help it find a buyer for network-security company Websense Inc, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing sources.

* E-commerce firm Snapdeal is learnt to be close to acquiring online mobile recharge platform Freecharge in a deal worth 28 billion rupees ($447.55 million), Business Standard reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. (bit.ly/1x0nx7Y)

* Blackstone Group is in advanced talks to buy a stake of about 40 percent in DLF Ltd's Cybercity in Gurgaon, a deal that would make the U.S. private equity giant the single largest owner of commercial property in the country, the Economic Times reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. (bit.ly/1BAUEh8)

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on ($1 = 62.5625 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)