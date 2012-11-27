FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
November 27, 2012

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Tuesday: 
    
    * Private equity company CVC Capital Partners is
looking to raise as much as $1.5 billion by selling shares in
Indonesia's Matahari's Department Store in February,
the Wall Street Journal reported, citing three people with
knowledge of the deal. ()
    
    * A group of creditors of Ally Financial Inc's mortgage
subsidiary is laying claim to cash from Ally asset sales that
was intended to help repay the U.S. government, which funded a
$17.2 billion bailout of the financing firm, the Wall Street
Journal reported.

