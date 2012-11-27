Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Nov 27 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday: * Private equity company CVC Capital Partners is looking to raise as much as $1.5 billion by selling shares in Indonesia's Matahari's Department Store in February, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing three people with knowledge of the deal. () * A group of creditors of Ally Financial Inc's mortgage subsidiary is laying claim to cash from Ally asset sales that was intended to help repay the U.S. government, which funded a $17.2 billion bailout of the financing firm, the Wall Street Journal reported.