#Market News
January 16, 2014 / 4:00 AM / 4 years ago

Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Charter Communications Inc reached out to Comcast Corp this week about teaming up to buy Time Warner Cable Inc, after the larger rival rejected its $37.3 billion takeover bid, according to people familiar with the matter.

* A number of Time Warner Cable shareholders would support a merger with Charter Communications Inc if Charter raises its current bid for the larger rival to $41 billion or more, according to people close to the matter.

* Microsoft Corp is considering Ericsson AB Chief Executive Hans Vestberg as a possible successor to outgoing CEO Steve Ballmer, Bloomberg cited sources briefed on the software giant’s executive search as saying on Wednesday.

* U.S. defense contractor Altegrity Inc has hired restructuring advisers as it contends with a debt burden of about $1.8 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

* The Carlyle Group has all but clinched a deal to buy Johnson & Johnson’s clinical testing arm for about $4.1 billion after several weeks of negotiations, a person briefed on the matter said on Wednesday, New York Times reported. ()

* India’s biggest construction and engineering group Larsen & Toubro is in talks with potential investors

