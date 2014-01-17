UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Jan 17 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* China-focused private equity firm Boyu Capital, whose partners include former TPG Capital executive Mary Ma and the grandson of former Chinese president Jiang Zemin, has raised $1.5 billion for its second buyout fund, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

* The strategic path Volvo Car Corp plans to follow is in question because of discord at the board level between new Chinese ownership and traditional European ways, according to two sources familiar with the situation.

* The U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources will hold a hearing on Jan. 30 on the implications of lifting the country’s crude oil export ban, sources said on Thursday.

* Dubai Group has signed a $10 billion debt restructuring deal, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, marking the end of a perilous period which saw the emirate risk collapse under a mountain of debt obligations.

* Tyson Foods Inc is exploring a bid for Michael Foods Group Inc, a deal that would combine one of the world’s largest chicken processors with a large distributor of egg and dairy products, according to three people familiar with the matter.

* Deutsche Lufthansa, Germany’s largest airline, will appoint management board member Carsten Spohr, currently in charge of its passenger airline business, as chief executive officer, a German newspaper reported Friday, citing company sources.

* India’s Bharti Airtel is in talks to buy out Mumbai-based Loop Mobile in a deal that will give the telecom major about 3 million customers, the Press Trust of India reported in the Economic Times, citing sources privy to the negotiations. ()

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on