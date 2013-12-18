FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
December 18, 2013 / 6:05 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* William Morris Endeavor Entertainment LLC (WME), the talent agency backed by private equity firm Silver Lake, is near a deal to acquire peer IMG Worldwide for about $2.3 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter.

* IMS Health Inc has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co Inc to lead a proposed initial public offering that could value the private equity-owned healthcare information company at close to $10 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

* The U.S. Justice Department is preparing to file civil fraud charges against Citigroup Inc and Bank of America’s Merrill Lynch unit over their sale of flawed mortgage securities ahead of the financial crisis, according to people familiar with the probes.

* Operators at BP Plc’s 405,000 barrel per day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery continued to prep a new 102,000 bpd coking unit for regular production on Tuesday, according to sources familiar with operations at the refinery.

* Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA plans to restart crude-oil processing at its damaged REPAR Refinery on Dec. 18, a day later than the company expected, according to the union at the refinery and a fuel-industry source.

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
