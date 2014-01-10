RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Jan 10 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Goldman Sachs -owned miner Colombian National Resources (CNR) has halted coal exports from Colombia after the country introduced a new environmental law that CNR is not yet able to comply with, a company source told Reuters on Thursday.

* Montagu Private Equity has entered advanced talks with Rexam to buy the British beverage can maker’s healthcare packaging unit, in a deal expected to value Rexam Healthcare at about 500 million pounds, two people familiar with the transaction told Reuters.

* Hellman & Friedman LLC is exploring a sale of Catalina Marketing Corp, which claims to have the world’s largest shopper history database and could fetch as much as $2.5 billion, according to three people familiar with the matter.

* Singapore property firm Overseas Union Enterprise is looking to raise at least S$346 million ($272 million) through the listing of a commercial real estate investment trust in the city-state’s first major IPO this year, two sources said.

* An empowered group of ministers led by Finance Minister P Chidamabaram on Thursday deferred a decision on the divestment of Indian Oil Corporation, after stiff opposition from the petroleum ministry, Business Standard reported. Sources said the stake sale was now likely only in the next financial year.

* Sources with direct knowledge share that Anand Mahindra’s Tech Mahindra is keen on buying Jignesh Shah’s Financial Technologies if the promoter is asked to sell his stake as part of the NSEL scam proceedings.()

