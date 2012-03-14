China shares reverse gains, fall over 2 pct after Wen's comments

March 14 (Reuters) - China shares reversed gains at midday on Wednesday, after Premier Wen Jiabao doused expectations of any near-term easing of measures in the property sector, warning that letting up on regulation would risk chaos in the housing market.

The Shanghai Composite Index was down 2.2 percent at 2,399.4 by 0612 GMT, reversing a 0.7 percent gain at midday, with Chinese developers and growth-sensitive stocks taking the brunt of the reversal. (Reporting by Clement Tan in Hong Kong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)