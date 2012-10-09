FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shares extend losses on U.S. weakness, Bunds rise
October 9, 2012 / 3:05 PM / 5 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - European shares extended losses to a session low on Tuesday, led by falls on Wall Street as concerns around the outlook for corporate earnings continued to weigh on sentiment, sending investors into safehaven government bonds.

At 1455 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares was down 0.3 percent at 1.097.35 points, off its low of 1,096.80.

Traders cited a move lower in U.S. stock indices as the driving force behind the move, with investors there skittish on the outlook for earnings as the third-quarter results season gets underway.

Bund futures rebounded to stand broadly flat on the day at 141.36, off their session low of 141.0. (Reporting by London markets team)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
