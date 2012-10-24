FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 24, 2012 / 10:46 AM / 5 years ago

European shares recover after steep falls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - European shares advanced on Wednesday, bouncing back after a steep sell-off in the previous session, as investors drew some strength from encouraging data out of China.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.6 percent at 1,094.77 by 1038 GMT, near the session high, having dropped 1.7 percent on Tuesday.

“All you’re doing is getting a bit of an adjustment after yesterday’s sharp move lower,” Michael Hewson, senior markets analyst at CMC Markets, said.

“China data has been a little bit supportive. I don’t think China is going to get the global economy out of the rut that it’s in, but what it might do is prompt a little bit of caution about selling (equities).”

The HSBC Flash Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for China climbed to a three-month high of 49.1 in October and new orders and output rose, pointing to an improvement in the economy. But the recovery is likely to be slow as the PMI stayed below the 50 market that separates expansion from contraction. (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)

