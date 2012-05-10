FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India bond yields rise ahead of auction, key data
#Financials
May 10, 2012 / 5:51 AM / 5 years ago

India bond yields rise ahead of auction, key data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 10 (Reuters) - * The benchmark 2021 bond yield
 rises to 8.59 percent from Wednesday's close of
8.56 percent, as investors sell debt to make room for Friday's
150 billion rupee auction.	
* The central bank will also buy up to 120 billion rupees ($2.25
billion) of government bonds on Friday via open market
operations.	
* Investors are also waiting for industrial production and
inflation data, scheduled to be released on Friday and Monday,
respectively. 	
	
        ($1 = 53.7150 Indian rupees)	
	
 (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com /
archana.narayanan.reuters.com@reuters.net)

