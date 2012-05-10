India bond yields rise ahead of auction, key data

MUMBAI, May 10 (Reuters) - * The benchmark 2021 bond yield rises to 8.59 percent from Wednesday's close of 8.56 percent, as investors sell debt to make room for Friday's 150 billion rupee auction. * The central bank will also buy up to 120 billion rupees ($2.25 billion) of government bonds on Friday via open market operations. * Investors are also waiting for industrial production and inflation data, scheduled to be released on Friday and Monday, respectively. ($1 = 53.7150 Indian rupees) (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com / archana.narayanan.reuters.com@reuters.net)