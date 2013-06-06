FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro rises above $1.32, dollar falls below 98 yen
#Market News
June 6, 2013

NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - The dollar fell sharply against the euro and yen on Thursday, hurt by a broad unwinding of long bets on the greenback amid concerns Friday’s U.S. non-farm payrolls report could disappoint investors.

The euro rose as high as $1.3304, its highest since late February. It was last at $1.3264, up 1.3 percent on the day. Against the yen, the dollar fell to 96.96 yen, its lowest since mid-April. It last changed hands at 97.21 yen, down 1.9 percent.

“We’re seeing a broad pullback in long dollars ahead of payrolls,” said Omer Esiner, chief market strategist, at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange. “The concern is that we may have a disappointing number because of the softer-than-expected ADP report and the weak employment index of the ISM-services survey.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
