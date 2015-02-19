Euro drops, stocks cut gains on reports Germany rejects Greek proposal

LONDON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The euro extended losses while European stocks pared gains on Thursday amid reports that Germany has rejected a Greek bailout extension proposal, traders said.

Earlier, Greece had formally requested a six-month extension to its euro zone loan agreement as it raced to avoid running out of money within weeks. But Germany’s finance ministry said that the Greek proposal does not correspond to the criteria agreed on Monday by the the Eurogroup.

The euro hit a day’s low of $1.13595, down 0.3 percent on the day. It was also down 0.2 percent against the yen .

European stocks pared gains, with the FTSEurofirst 300 turning flat. The index was up 0.4 percent shortly before the news. (Reporting by Anirban Nag and Blaise Robinson; Editing by John Geddie)