Euro rises 1 percent vs dollar, Aussie at 1-month high

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The euro extended gains against the dollar on Friday, rising 1 percent on the day to a more than four-month high after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced fresh monetary easing, a move that weighed broadly on the greenback.

The euro climbed to $1.31218 on trading platform EBS, its highest level since early May. Traders cited buying from semi-official investors.

The Australian dollar also rallied against the U.S. currency, rising 0.6 percent to US$1.0614, its highest level since early August.