Dollar trims losses vs yen after fall in US jobless claims
May 9, 2013

Dollar trims losses vs yen after fall in US jobless claims

NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - The dollar trimmed losses against the yen on Thursday after data showed the number of U.S. weekly jobless claims dropped to their lowest level in more than five years.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 4,000 to a seasonally adjusted 323,000, the lowest since January 2008, the Labor Department said. Economists polled by Reuters had expected first-time applications to rise to 335,000 last week.

The dollar rose to 98.86 yen from 98.74 just before. It was last at 98.80 yen, down 0.2 percent on the day.

