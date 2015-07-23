FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 23, 2015 / 12:47 PM / 2 years ago

FOREX-Dollar index trims decline after U.S. claims data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 23 (Reuters) - The dollar pared its decline against a basket of currencies early Thursday after a steeper-than-forecast drop in U.S. jobless claims supported the view of an improving labor market that would allow the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates.

The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits for the first time fell to 255,000 in the week ended July 18, the lowest level in more than 41-1/2 years, the U.S. Labor Department said.

The dollar index was last down 0.46 percent at 97.147 after touching a session low of 96.887 shortly before the release of the latest jobless claims data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

