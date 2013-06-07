FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Dollar briefly trims losses vs yen, gains vs euro ater US jobs data
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 7, 2013 / 12:45 PM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-Dollar briefly trims losses vs yen, gains vs euro ater US jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to show dollar gained vs euro)

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - The dollar briefly trimmed losses against the yen and rose versus the euro on Friday in choppy trading after a slightly better-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls number last month.

The headline figure was 175,000 jobs, compared with a forecast of 170,000, but the unemployment rate edged higher to 7.6 percent.

The dollar initially jumped above 96 yen after the data from about 95.68 yen, just before. It was last at 95.84, down 1.1 percent. The euro fell against the dollar after the data to around $1.3233, from $1.3268 before the data’s release. It was last at $1.3242, flat on the day (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Theodore d‘Afflisio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.