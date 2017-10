TOKYO, March 9 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to its highest level in 9-1/2 months against the yen on Friday, helped by reports of a strong takeup for Greece’s bond swap offer and by bids from Japanese investors.

The dollar rose as high as 81.899 yen, above a March 2 high of 81.873 yen, with traders expecting a test of the 82 yen mark and 100-week average of 82.09 yen.