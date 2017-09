LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Glencore’s CEO Ivan Glasenberg said on Monday that Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo were “very accommodative” to copper production cuts proposed by the commodities giant.

“We are not stopping the projects. We stop producing but we are finishing the construction,” he told the FT Africa Summit in London. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, editing by Louise Heavens)