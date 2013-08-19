REFILE-China shares slip after Friday's gyrations, pulls Hong Kong lower

* HSI -0.2 pct, H-shares -0.2 pct, CSI300 -0.3 pct

* Chinese brokerages weak after Friday’s trading glitch

* China Everbright says won’t sell shares until further notice

* Chinese property falls on tightening fears

* RUSAL at record low after Q2 loss

HONG KONG, Aug 19 (Reuters) - China shares slipped on Monday morning with investors staying cautious after a trading glitch at a Chinese brokerage caused a chaotic Friday, while Hong Kong shares eased awaiting hints on what direction mainland markets will take.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings went into the midday trading break down 0.3 percent at 2,297.74 points. The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.2 percent.

The Hang Seng Index edged down 0.2 percent at 22,479.44 points, while the China Enterprises Index eased 0.2 percent.

On Friday, mainland indexes unexpectedly soared after heavy buying by China Everbright Securities Co. - blamed on a trading-system glitch - and then prices collapsed.

“Investors have already digested the impact from Everbright and treated it as a single incident,” said Ben Kwong, chief operating officer at KGI Asia Ltd.

Chinese securities remained weak in the wake of Friday’s volatility, during which the Shanghai Composite Index was up more than 5 percent at one point. Trading in Everbright’s shares will resume on Tuesday.

Everbright said it will not sell shares purchased as a result of Friday’s internal trading error until further notice.

Southwest Securities led declines in brokerage on Monday with a 6.3 percent drop. Huatai Security fell 3.3 percent to its lowest in three weeks, while Haitong Security was down 3.5 percent.

Chinese property counters were down due to renewed concerns Beijing may take further steps to cool the market after Beijing and Shanghai’s July home prices posted their fastest annual growth this year.

China Vanke, the country’s largest developer by sales, fell 0.8 percent, while smaller rival China Overseas Land was down 1.6 percent and Longfor Properties declined 2.4 percent.

In Hong Kong, Russia’s United Company RUSAL Plc fell 4.9 percent to a record low at HK$2.32 per share after the world’s largest aluminium producer swung to a loss of $208 million in the three months ended June as global aluminium makers struggle with a supply glut.

Shares of Parkson Retail Group Ltd tumbled 9.4 percent after the Chinese department store operator posted a 38 percent drop in first half net profit. If the full session’s drop is that big, it will be the stock’s largest one-day loss since January 2009.

Bucking a weak tone, Chinese internet and technology counters rose after Beijing said on Saturday it will boost investments in fiber and wireless networks to stimulate consumption and drive economic growth.

Hong Kong-listed Netdragon Websoft Inc rose 5.2 percent after it said it will drop plans to list its appstore unit 91 Wireless after selling it to China’s top search engine Baidu Inc for $1.85 billion, the biggest acquisition deal in China’s IT sector.