Indian shares flat; worries grow over delayed fiscal reforms
September 10, 2012 / 12:15 PM / in 5 years

Indian shares flat; worries grow over delayed fiscal reforms

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* BSE ends up 0.1 pct, NSE gains 0.09 pct
    * BHEL shares end at lowest since July 2006 on Coalgate
    * India econ data; US stimulus measures eyed

    By Manoj Dharra
    MUMBAI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended flat on
Monday as lenders such as SBI were hit by worries that continued
delays in government fiscal reforms would contribute to
stagnating growth and prevent the central bank from lowering
interest rates. 
    The flat trading session tracked a day of flat to lower
markets in Asia after China's exports last month grew at a
slower pace than forecast while imports surprisingly fell. The
data comes after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data on Friday. 
    India's economy is also stagnating at a time when high
inflationary pressures is preventing the Reserve Bank of India
from lowering interest rates. Few investors expect that to
change next week when the central bank reviews monetary policy. 
    Central bank officials have repeatedly pushed the government
to take fiscal consolidation steps, but India has yet to take
decisive action. The c o untry's India's oil minister further
raised investor skepticism after saying on Friday there were no
immediate plans to raise fuel prices. 
    However, on a more positive note, investors are hopeful the
Federal Reserve would revive its asset purchase programme,
potentially sparking increased demand for emerging market risk
assets.
    "Markets are just playing the waiting game of what kind of
stimulus will come from the international markets and what kind
of action it would have in the domestic markets," said
Jagannadham Thunuguntla, Head of Research, SMC Investments and
Advisors Limited 
    India's benchmark BSE index rose 0.1 percent to 
end at 17,766.78 points, marking its third day of gains. 
    The 50-share NSE index ended up 0.09 percent at 
5,363.45 points.
    After gaining about 2 percent in a post-European Central
Bank rally on Friday, Indian shares have stagnated for two
sessions, including a special shortened one on Saturday when the
Bombay Stock Exchange tested its disaster recovery software
programme. 
    Investors are also growing cautious ahead of industrial
output data on Wednesday, followed by inflation numbers on
Friday. Both reports come ahead of the RBI's policy review on
Sept. 17.
    Banks were among the day's leading decliners on Monday:
ICICI Bank ended down 0.7 percent, while State Bank of
India fell 2 percent.
    Bharat Heavy Electricals fell 2.2 percent to its
lowest close since July 2006 o n renewed concerns of coal block
cancellations from the government's controversial sale process
between 2004 and 2009.
    Shares have dropped about 14 percent since mid-August, when
the state auditor issued a saying the report had lost billions
of dollars because of a flawed auction process.
     Infosys rose 0.7 percent after announcing plans
to acquire Lodestone Holding AG at an enterprise value of 330
million Swiss francs in cash. 
    Bharti Airtel rose 2.5 percent after Economic
Times reported the company is likely to file a draft prospectus
for a listing of its tower arm Bharti Infratel this week.
 
    Tata Steel gained 1.3 percent after Citigroup 
upgraded the stock to "buy" from "neutral", citing attractive 
valuations. 
    Shares in Novartis India gained 4.4 percent ahead
of a Supreme Court hearing on Tuesday that traders hope will
deliver a favourable outcome. 
    The Indian unit of the Swiss drug maker Novartis AG
 is challenging the country's patent office decision
refusal to grant a patent for its cancer drug Glivec.
 
 (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)

